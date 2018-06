The Premier Soccer League transfer window is not even officially opened yet‚ but we already half a century of confirmed deals.

Last year‚ the window ran from July 1 to August 31‚ which is usually what happens every year.

SowetanLIVE provides a club-by-club update on the deals that have been done so far.

[Players' last clubs they played for in brackets]

AMAZULU

Nhlanhla Vilakazi [Free State Stars]‚ Moeneeb Josephs [Bidvest Wits]‚ Emiliano Tade [Auckland City‚ New Zealand]‚ Charlie Hlalele [Tornado]