Ajax Cape Town have confirmed they have opted not to renew the contract of striker Tendai Ndoro‚ compounding the costly mistake for the club in securing his services in January.

Ndoro cost R2.5-million from Saudi club Al-Faisaly earlier this year‚ which at the time the club stated was on a two-season contract‚ but now say the deal was for an initial six months with the option to renew.

“The Urban Warriors have officially parted ways with Tendai Ndoro‚” Ajax said on Monday.

”Ndoro’s contract was up for renewal at the end of this month (June 2018)‚ however‚ the club have opted not to extend his stay at Ikamva.