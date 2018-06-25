Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs sign new goalkeeper as Itumeleng Khune’s back-up

By Sihle Ndebele - 25 June 2018 - 16:01
Virgil Vries has joined Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs after recently parting ways with Baroka FC, Amakhosi announced on Monday June 25 2018.
After losing Brilliant Khuzwayo to their arch foes Orlando Pirates on a free transfer this month‚ Kaizer Chiefs have signed former Baroka FC goalkeeper Virgil Vries as Itumeleng Khune’s back-up.

Chiefs confirmed the 29-year old Namibian keeper's arrival on their social media accounts on Monday afternoon.

"Kaizer Chiefs have added a goalkeeper to the list of new signings for the upcoming 2018/2019 season. Virgil Vries arrives after a season with Baroka FC," Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung confirmed on Monday, adding that the Namibian ahs signed a three-year contract.

“After Brilliant Khuzwayo left, we wanted to get a seasoned goalkeeper to assist Itumeleng Khune,”  Motaung said.

“We have a few talented youngsters like Bruce Bvuma and Brylon Petersen who need to work with experienced keepers. We welcome Virgil.”

Vries joins Khune and Bruce Bvuma as goalkeepers at Amakhosi.

Vries was released by Baroka last week after playing second fiddle to Ayanda Dlamini towards the end of last season.

He played 22 matches for Bakgaga last season‚ conceding 29 goals across all competitions.

