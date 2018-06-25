Kaizer Chiefs sign new goalkeeper as Itumeleng Khune’s back-up

After losing Brilliant Khuzwayo to their arch foes Orlando Pirates on a free transfer this month‚ Kaizer Chiefs have signed former Baroka FC goalkeeper Virgil Vries as Itumeleng Khune’s back-up.

Chiefs confirmed the 29-year old Namibian keeper's arrival on their social media accounts on Monday afternoon.

"Kaizer Chiefs have added a goalkeeper to the list of new signings for the upcoming 2018/2019 season. Virgil Vries arrives after a season with Baroka FC," Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung confirmed on Monday, adding that the Namibian ahs signed a three-year contract.