Limpopo MEC for sport Onicca Moloi has confirmed that they are working around the clock to ensure that Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda complies with the criteria placed on stadium safety and facilities and is ready to host newly promoted Black Leopards in the coming domestic premiership season.

Leopards were promoted to the topflight via the play-offs last month and there were fears that the stadium would not be able to meet the Premier Soccer League's stringent criteria for hosting official matches.

Moloi inspected the venue on Thursday and said she was confident that the contractors would hand over the stadium on July 24 as agreed after a series of minor upgrades.

“This is not a full blown upgrade‚ that will follow up at a later stage‚" she said.

"We are starting with the minor issues that have been identified by the PSL and I am confident that all work that is needed to be done will be completed on time.

“We have received a list of things that must be done from the PSL and this is the second week that contractors have been on site.

"They are working on improving the state of the pitch‚ ablution facilities‚ technical benches‚ turnstiles‚ pavement around the stadium‚ the hospitality and media areas.

"We have engaged the Department of Public Works to give us manpower and I am satisfied with progress that is being made so far‚” she said‚ adding that there are plans to further improve the stadium in the coming years.

PSL senior official Professor Ronnie Schloss said there are certain areas that need improvement but he was confident that the stadium would meet the all the necessary requirements after work has been completed at the stadium.