Former Orlando Pirates defender Tshepo Gumede released by Cape Town City

Cape Town City have confirmed that they have parted ways with centre-back Tshepo Gumede who is now a free agent.

The 27-year-old former Platinum Stars and Orlando Pirates defender was frustrated by a lack of game-time last season where he only managed eleven starts in all competitions and he is available to continue with his career elsewhere.

“The club can confirm that it has not taken up the option to renew Tshepo Gumede’s contract. He has performed a great service to the club over the last couple of years‚ but at this stage of his career it is important to be playing regularly‚” City said in a statement on Friday.

“Given the long-term national team prospects that we have in that position‚ Tshepo did not get enough game time. Cape Town City does not believe in frustrating and jeopardising our players’ careers for financial gain. Yes‚ football is a business‚ but we are also human.”

The preferred centre-back partnership for coach Benni McCarthy was Taariq Fielies and Robyn Johannes‚ though the latter is also departing for BidVest Wits.

City have already signed an unnamed North African defender according to owner John Comitis and they also signed former Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Kwanda Mngonyama in January.