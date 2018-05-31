Comitis to halt Cape Town City's star exodus

Cape Town City boss John Comitis has vowed not to lose his players in the future.

The Citizens have lost a couple of players over the past few years. Lebogang Manyama, their captain, moved to Turkish side Konyaspor and was followed out the door by Aubrey Ngoma, who moved to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Now the Mother City club has parted ways with Bidvest-bound Robyn Johannes. He joined the Students as a free agent.

"Look, to an extent I dragged my heels. I thought he [Johannes] was being unreasonable with what he was requesting," Comitis admitted.

If his word is anything to go by, Comitis will ensure players are tied to long-term contracts.

"Whoever I'm signing, I'm trying to sign them for five years. Players must know we are trying to build something here. We are not here for everybody to camp and pinch our players at the end of the season. We are here to do serious business and we can give the big boys a run for their money," he said.

City will bring in at least three players in bolstering their squad for the 2018/19 season and Comitis has insisted that star players like Thabo Nodada are not going anywhere.

"Nodada loves the club and he's going to be with us for many years."

Meanwhile, Comitis is also happy with coach Benni McCarthy, who's now a Uefa Pro Licence holder.

"Yeah, I think he's been great... He's felt his way around and near the end, there was a bit of a rhythm and all of a sudden, a consistent starting XI," he said.