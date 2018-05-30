Footballer of the Season award winner Percy Tau says it was Mamelodi Sundowns' league match against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium in February that convinced them gave they were on their way to winning a third league title under coach Pitso Mosimane.

Interestingly‚ Sundowns experienced contrasting fortunes in that match against City on February 2.

Tau‚ who won the Footballer of the Year‚ Player’s Player of the Year and the joint Top Goal Scorer award with Polokwane City’s Rodney Ramagalela at the PSL Awards on Tuesday night‚ created an astonishing goal for Sundowns in that match‚ dribbling past a number of City defenders before scooping the ball for his striker partner Khama Billiat‚ who volleyed home the winner.

But Mosimane‚ who also deservedly won the Coach of the Year award on Tuesday‚ got his first ever marching order as a coach from Referee of the Year award winner‚ Victor Gomes‚ in that match after protesting against some of the decisions.

“That assist against Cape Town City was for me the main highlight of the season‚” said Tau.

“That’s the win that separated us from the rest of the chasing pack and gave us more belief about our chances of winning the league.

“After that we never looked back and let go of our top position on the log.”

As early as early as September 11‚ in Sundowns' third league game of the season‚ Mosimane already had belief that Tau was destined to win the Footballer of the Season award. That was after Mosimane had seen the 23-yea-old score a brilliant brace that helped Sundowns beat Free State Stars 2-1 away in Goble Park.

“The coach actually told me last season already that I’m capable of winning the Footballer of the Season award.

“The coach also told me that he wants me to be top goal scorer and believes that I can. “I had to be mentally strong to believe in those remarks because they are actually huge.

“It helped to build me mentally and even if I didn’t win the award for the coach‚ I was always going to be his Footballer of the Season.

“What I can I say is thanks to him and I’m so grateful for the way he’s always shown belief in me.

“I enjoy spending time with him because I learn a lot to improve every time.” Having managed his growth on the field of play‚ Mosimane admitted this week that they could lose Tau to an overseas team. Tau said his next move “if it happens” could be very interesting.

“At some point I believe Spain (La Liga) would be nice. “That’s where there’s Real Madrid who’ve just won the champions League for the third time in a row.

"It’s always nice to challenge yourself. “France could also be a great step for me. I could get to play against PSG. My next step would very interesting in my life if it happens. “If it doesn’t happen than it means I still have to work hard on what I have.”