While AKA has been on a dissing spree through his music and Twitter page‚ Bonang has been throwing some massive shade of her own on the cover of magazines.

AKA and Bonang broke up several months ago‚ and have both erupted Mzansi with their explosive comments about each other.

At first both Bonang and AKA were relatively silent on the split and had everyone thinking it was amicable.

But boy‚ was everyone so wrong!

In an interview with Drum magazine Bonang said that she was happily single and there definitely wasn't any chance of her and the rapper getting back together.

Queen B also added some major spice‚ telling the mag that she didn't miss much about her former bae.

"I miss nothing‚ or I don't know‚ maybe he was funny‚ I guess - that's it."