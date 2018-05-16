Manager Ernesto Valverde led an array of superstars like Lionel Messi‚ Gerard Piqué‚ Iniesta‚ Luis Suárez‚ Jordi Alba‚ Philippe Coutinho‚ Ousmane Dembélé and goalkeeper Ter Stegen through the terminals to loud cheers.

They headed straight to their bus under heavy security and police guard and without speaking to the media with the contingent only smiling at the cameras and waving to the crowd who came to see them.

They will take a break at their hotel for a few hours before making their way to the scene of Spain’s World Cup triumph in 2010‚ where Iniesta scored the winning goal against Netherlands in the final‚ for the match against Sundowns tonight.