Kaizer Chiefs cancel traditional end-of-the-season awards after poor campaign
Kaizer Chiefs have cancelled their traditional end-of-the-season awards after another poor premiership season.
It is the first time that the award ceremony will not be held and Chiefs‚ who finished the season at third place and without a trophy for the third year in a row‚ confirmed on Tuesday that the players would not be honoured this year.
“We will not be hosting our traditional annual players' awards at the end of this season. It will be the first time in our history that we will not be having the event‚” said Chiefs.
Chiefs call off awards— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 15, 2018
Owing to an underwhelming campaign that has been punctuated by indifferent form on the pitch and not meeting our objectives, Kaizer Chiefs have called off the club’s end-of-season awards gala this year.
More details:
Amakhosi ended the PSL season behind traditional rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates but it was their poor form in the cup competitions that upset their fans.
After failing to lay their hands on any silverware in this campaign‚ Chiefs completed three seasons without winning a trophy and that is one of the seasons that led to the sacking of former coach Steve Komphela last month.
After they lost to Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban‚ Chiefs fans displayed their unhappiness by going on a rampage and destroying television equipment‚ burning the Moses Mabhida Stadium and injuring security officials.
