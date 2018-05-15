Kaizer Chiefs cancel traditional end-of-the-season awards after poor campaign

Kaizer Chiefs have cancelled their traditional end-of-the-season awards after another poor premiership season.

It is the first time that the award ceremony will not be held and Chiefs‚ who finished the season at third place and without a trophy for the third year in a row‚ confirmed on Tuesday that the players would not be honoured this year.

“We will not be hosting our traditional annual players' awards at the end of this season. It will be the first time in our history that we will not be having the event‚” said Chiefs.