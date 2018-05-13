Beating Ertugral was like arresting my own relative‚ says Chiefs caretaker coach Mabedi.

Beating his former coaching mentor Muhsin Ertugral was a bit like being a policeman going off to arrest a relative‚ said Kaizer Chiefs’ caretaker coach Patrick Mabedi after Saturday’s 2-1 away victory condemned Ajax Cape Town to the end of season promotion relegation play-offs.

“It was a privilege for me to coach against him because I learnt a lot from my coach‚ because this is my coach.

"It was nice to face up against the person I learnt such a lot from from‚” said Mabedi‚ who was Ertugral’s assistant at Mpumalanga Black Aces.

“But unfortunately it came at the wrong time with them in a difficult situation and it is a bit like working in a police station and then you are told to go and arrest your own relative.

"You still have to go and do the job.