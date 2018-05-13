Brilliant Khuzwayo bids farewell to Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has bid a farewell to his teammates after he parted ways with the Naturena club following a 2-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
The 28-year-old goalkeeper has struggled to nail down a regular place in the Chiefs starting line-up with the club preferring to use experienced No1 Itumeleng Khune in both cup and league matches.
The Durban born keeper‚ who has been linked with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City‚ took to his social media account to confirm his departure from the club.
"Thank you to the Kaizer Chiefs family it's been a great six-years I love you all and thank you to the chairman (Kaizer Motaung) for giving me the opportunity‚" said Khuzwayo.
"Thank you Bob Steak (Football Manager Bobby Motaung) for giving me an opportunity.
"I thank the fans a lot‚ thank you for the love that you shown to me I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.
"It's my time to go."
Motaung said Khuzwayo is not getting any younger and he wished him well in his future endeavours.
"Brilliant Khuzwayo approached the club asking for a blessing to move to another club at the end of the current season‚" Motaung was quoted saying on the club's website.
"The main reason for his departure is for an opportunity to play more games because he is not getting any younger."
Chiefs had not appeared to be keen to rotate goalkeepers and Khuzwayo had to wait for Khune to be injured to get a little bit of action.
Fare the well Nhlanhla!!!! #KCOneTeam #ThankYouBrilliant pic.twitter.com/PyvZIJXjD7— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 12, 2018