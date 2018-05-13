Brilliant Khuzwayo bids farewell to Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has bid a farewell to his teammates after he parted ways with the Naturena club following a 2-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has struggled to nail down a regular place in the Chiefs starting line-up with the club preferring to use experienced No1 Itumeleng Khune in both cup and league matches.

The Durban born keeper‚ who has been linked with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City‚ took to his social media account to confirm his departure from the club.

"Thank you to the Kaizer Chiefs family it's been a great six-years I love you all and thank you to the chairman (Kaizer Motaung) for giving me the opportunity‚" said Khuzwayo.

"Thank you Bob Steak (Football Manager Bobby Motaung) for giving me an opportunity.

"I thank the fans a lot‚ thank you for the love that you shown to me I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

"It's my time to go."