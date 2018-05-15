Platinum Stars are expected to arrive in Limpopo on Tuesday night for the PSL relegation-promotion play-offs clash against Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Dikwena‚ who were relegated from the PSL a few days ago‚ were given a lifeline on Tuesday after arbitrator William Mokhari ruled that Ajax Cape Town would be docked nine points from the three league matches in which Tendai Ndoro played against Platinum Stars‚ Polokwane City and Supersport United.

Senior Stars official Tebogo Mochadibane confirmed to SowetanLIVE that they are making plans for the technical team and the players to travel to Thohoyandou on Tuesday afternoon.

“The reason coach Roger de Sa is not available to talk to the media at the moment is that he is in a meeting with his technical team finalising the team's travel to Limpopo.

"We are planning to have the players leave Rustenburg as soon as possible this afternoon‚” he said after the news of Ajax's relegation broke on Tuesday.

“Fortunately‚ we never stopped training since our last league match last weekend because we were anticipating something like this.

"To be honest‚ we didn't know what we were waiting for but we decided to keep the players here in Rustenburg in case something like this happened‚” he said.

Mochabibane added that as part of their preparations‚ they conducted video analysis of Leopards on Sunday to give the players an idea of to expect in Limpopo.

“After our last match of the season‚ the players did video analysis and I am happy that they will be ready for the clash.

"Leopards are not an easy team to play but our boys will go all out to work hard and try to save our PSL status‚” he said.