Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Patrick Mabedi as interim coach to replace Steve Komphela for the remainder of the 2017/2018 season‚ the club announced on Thursday.

Komphela abruptly left Chiefs on Saturday without winning a single trophy during his three-year tenure following a 2-0 defeat to unfancied Free State Stars in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.

The 44-year-old former Malawian international Mabedi will be in charge of Chiefs in their three remaining matches this season.

"Mabedi will be assisted on the bench by Arthur Zwane‚ who is in charge of Chiefs’ reserve team. Zwane joined Amakhosi in 2000‚ playing for the first team until 2010‚" the club said.

"In the meantime‚ the search is on to find a new coach for next season."

Chiefs‚ who are currently in 4th position on the Absa Premiership log standings with 43 points‚ will face Golden Arrows‚ Maritzburg United and Ajax Cape Town before the curtain comes down on the campaign.

Mabedi enjoyed a glorious playing career at Amakhosi and won numerous trophies‚ including the back-to-back Premiership titles in 2003/4 and 2004/5 plus the Mandela Cup in 2001.