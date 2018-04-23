Kaizer Chiefs hot on Andile Jali's trail

In-demand free agent Andile Jali has a number of SA clubs scrambling for his signature but it appears that Kaizer Chiefs are making the biggest push for the 28-year-old star midfielder.

Jali last week secured an early release from his contract with Belgian side KV Oostende.

With the Amakhosi management having promised an overhaul in the off-season, Jali could be the perfect marquee signing to lead the new era.

His agent Mike Makaab said there have just been talks with, among others, the Glamour Boys.

"Obviously there are a number of clubs that have shown interest and Chiefs are one of them," Makaab told Sowetan.

"But I can categorically state that he has not signed any pre-contract agreement with any club, at home or abroad."

The Prosport International boss will map a way forward with his client in the coming days.

"I will meet with Andile to discuss the way forward. Again, we are not ruling out the possibility of returning to Europe. Everything that we do has to make sense from the point of view of his career.

"He has a family now and, whatever his decision, he has to take them into consideration. The decision he will make is different from the one he would make five years ago when he left for Europe."