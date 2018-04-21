Steve Komphela quits as Kaizer Chiefs are bundled out of Nedbank Cup

Steve Komphela quit as coach of Kaizer Chiefs just minutes after violent scenes followed his side’s departure from the Nedbank Cup on Saturday as Free State Stars beat them 2-0 in their semifinals.

“We have to cut this culture of ill discipline and deliquincy. I have to be responsible and protect the players and administration and set an example that this must stop.

“If it has to stop with me, then it must be so.

“I am effectively saying to you that I consider my responsibility to protect everybody at stake,” said Komphela.

Added the club’s football manager, Bobby Motaung: “There has to be a reality check. We are not safe. We must take responsibility and own up and accept the facts. We have always honoured obligations.

“Steve has down a great job for Kaizer Chiefs but unfortunately if it is not meant to be, it is not meant to be.

“The results are not happening. As a coach he knows we are faced with serious challenge. We have had a discussions with the coach said let’s do the honourable thing.

“The coach is stepping down with immediate effect.”

Komphela said it football was about results and that he was confident he was leaving Chiefs with a framework for the future.

“We didn’t deserve the result but it’s part of football. We committed two errors and we paid the price. There was no major threat. We never had problems except when we lost possession and they came on counter attack.

I lost count of the number of chance, accepting the ball wouldn’t go into the net.

I cannot falter players, they gave all. We did commit mistakes.”

But he slatted the violence that followed the defeat in Durban where people were injured as hooligans vandalised the stadium.

“It is sad we had to experience this phenomenon, Do players deserve this? Do the sane supporters deserve this? Do I deserve this? I cannot judge but I don’t think players deserved it.

“At the back of this, do you still want to put people at risk? Do you want to put players at this risk? I’ve got to be honest I love dicing with fire but culture of the club is such that we are very peaceful.

“We faced this (violence) in Joburg and now in Durban and we playing against Arrows here on Tuesday. I have taken all of this into consideration.”