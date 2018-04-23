The pork industry’s loss after the listeria outbreak could exceed R1-billion.

But the consumers’ reaction to the outbreak has led to a drop in prices for pork products while the prices of other meat products are on the rise‚ said Paul Makube‚ senior agricultural economist at FNB Agri-Business.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases indicated in a report on Sunday that 199 people had died from the listeria outbreak. The outbreak led to a drop in demand for cold and processed meats.

Makube said in a statement that the pork industry had unnecessarily suffered a severe blow after the outbreak and added that the loss to the value chain so far could exceed R1-billion.

“Pork farmers have now had to redirect the pigs for the fresh meat market thereby creating a surplus‚” Makube said in a statement. “In so doing [they] have further increased pressure on low prices.”