Ex-Chiefs coach Komphela departure saddens Pitso

Ex Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is down but certainly not out, so says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Komphela is out of a job after resigning on Saturday night following Chiefs’ 2-0 defeat to Free State Stars in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup played at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Less than 100 kilometers away, at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, Sundowns were put to the sword by Maritzburg United in the second semifinal on Sunday as they lost 3-1 to the Team of Choice.

While Komphela lost his job, Mosimane is far from being sacked having enjoyed so much success including winning the 2016 Caf Champions League in his five years at the club.

At times it would appear that Mosimane and Komphela didn’t get along.

Early last year, for example, Mosimane appeared to push Komphela during Chiefs’ 2-1 win at FNB Stadium after they were involved in a skirmish just to mention one incident, but Mosimane has always insisted that they are “brothers” going as far back to their playing days in the early 90s.

So with Komphela gone, Mosimane said he’s disappointed to see a coach, especially local, out in the cold.

“Yeah, I’m sad. Very sad,” Mosimane said after their loss to Maritzburg United.

But he’s backed Komphela to bounce back after three disappointing seasons at Naturena that produced no silverware.

“He’s a big character, he’s a big guy, he’s a good man. You know, I’m sad to lose one of our own.

“It’s not nice, you know... maybe even if he won the Nedbank Cup, he would still have gone,” Mosimane added.