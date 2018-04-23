Keeping up with Dineo Ranaka

Dineo, whose siblings have unanimously voted her as the worst driver in the lot, flies in with her luxury SUV to join the family after wrapping up her daily radio show, The Bridge.

She was unexpectedly forced to stay later than expected at work after an urgent meeting. She is apologetic when she arrives and heads straight to hair and make up. She is a seasoned professional who describes her career so far a “thriving.” It’s only Tuesday but Dineo is already having an eventful week. Two days ago she made the Sunday paper headlines for an alleged squabble with former co-anchor Lerato Kganyago. Dineo is not fazed. “I make nothing of it. People’s opinions of what is happening in my life are their business not mine. I always like to live in truth and walk in truth. People will always want to stir up stuff,” she says resolutely.

Known to be volatile, part of what ultimately won her a reality show, Dineo’s Diary, from which The Ranakas is a spinoff, Dineo attributes her more even temperate to her recent spiritual transformation. She describes her spiritual transformation as godly. “I have become the kind of woman I always knew I could be. I radiate a certain kind of peace, and a certain kind of confidence,” she says. She plans to continue sharing her life with her fans on her reality show which, although it went off air after five seasons, she announces will be back. “It will return for a sixth (season) and many more,” she says confidently. That’s all she will reveal though about her current work. She has made a point, she says, of not disclosing “much of late of what it is that I’m up to but a lot of work. I’m being occupied by smashing my goals quietly,” she says, cryptic. “My trajectory right now is very much pivotal. I don’t do anything that is not aligned with my purpose, my calling….purpose driven projects.”