Time for Amakhosi to walk the talk

They say talk is cheap and Kaizer Chiefs can attest to this after an indifferent season.

Amakhosi are facing another trophyless campaign unless they can win the Nedbank Cup. Free State Stars stand in their way in the semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).

From the technical team to the players, Chiefs have been promising their fans the world. The Nedbank Cup offers an opportunity to make amends for going almost three seasons without silverware.

It would appear that the message has been drummed into the entire team - that it's now or never.

"You know setbacks are [a set up for] great comebacks," young defender Siyabonga Ngezana told the media in Naturena yesterday.

"We need to fulfil the promises that we made at the beginning of the season. We haven't won anything in the past three seasons and we need it more than Free State Stars."

The 20-year-old admitted that they have failed dismally in their league campaign with 12 draws from 27 outings, which leaves them in fourth place on the log. They can finish their season strongly with the Ke Yona trophy, but again it's not about how many times you say you want it, but what you deliver on the pitch. Ngezana has backed the team to show some fight and deliver on their promise.

"It's been three seasons without a trophy and this is our only opportunity whereby we can give back to the fans," Ngezana added.

The (empty) promises

Chiefs players have over the months been making promises to win a trophy for the club for different reasons, but the struggle continues.

Captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune told the club's official website in November: "As a team, we also signed a contract to play every game in remembrance of Alex Revoredo, our former goalkeeper coach ... we want to win a trophy for Alex. We owe it to him."

Striker Bernard Parker said after their Telkom Knockout semifinals elimination by Bidvest Wits in November: "We, as players, clearly understand what we want to achieve during this whole campaign.

"Together we will become better and we will achieve."

Veteran midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala told the media two months ago: "Sadly [the coach] will be judged on trophies but, us as a team, we see what he's doing and his vision.

"So, it's us who have to buy into that by winning the league or the Nedbank Cup."