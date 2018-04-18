Steve Komphela, Luc Eymael feud set to escalate

Rumours that Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael will be joining Kaizer Chiefs as Steve Komphela's successor have sparked animosity between the two coaches.

This was confirmed by

Eymael himself, saying that they are no longer on speaking terms with his Chiefs counterpart. "Before the rumours surfaced, we were talking [to each other] as coaches, but now we are no longer talking to each other.

"These rumours have created rivalry between [the] Chiefs coach and myself. I didn't do anything wrong but perhaps he thinks I did something wrong," Eymael told Sowetan yesterday.

"I cannot avoid people to gossip and I also cannot tell the journalists what to write. Until now, I haven't been contacted by either Chiefs or SuperSport United, but in the last few months I was called by maybe four PSL clubs and I said 'no'."

Eymael insists their Nedbank Cup semifinal clash against Amakhosi at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm) was not about his relationship with Komphela but the players on the field.

"The match is about the players not the coaches. When you play against teams like Chiefs, you don't need to motivate players ... motivation comes natural. We are not thinking about Chiefs' pressure - it is not our problem," noted the 58-year-old.

He was suspended in their previous encounter with Chiefs early this month, a league match that Free State Stars lost 1-0.

Ea Lla Koto, fifth on the Absa Premiership standings on 39 points, are in the running to finish in the top three.

They also hope to clinch the Ke Yona Cup to secure a berth in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

"We do not want to get ahead of ourselves but our wish is to go and compete on the continent next season. At the moment we are focusing on our game against Chiefs because we need to go to the final and win this cup. We also want to finish in a respectable position on the log."

Eymael also assured Free State Stars management that he'll notify the club first should he decide to take any offer because he's contracted to the club.

He joined the Bethlehem-based side at the start of this campaign on a two-year-deal.