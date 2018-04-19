Arrows try do a Chippa over Chiefs

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen will be hoping that lightning can strike twice this season against Kaizer Chiefs.

Abafana Bes'thende will follow up their 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns with an encounter against Chiefs next week Tuesday.

They will be looking to emulate what Chippa United did when they thumped Amakhosi 3-0 a few days after losing to Sundowns.

Arrows are 12th in the 15-team league with 31 points but remain in the relegation equation as Ajax Cape Town are only three points behind in 15th spot. Larsen is optimistic that they can pounce on the beleaguered Glamour Boys.

"I think 34 points will be the safety net and it takes the pressure off. For me it's to try to win the Chiefs game," he said.

"The most important thing is to try to get the maximum points in our next game. We have three big games left [against Chiefs, Platinum Stars and Maritzburg United] . We must win one of them to make sure that we are not in any fight on the last day of the season."

Arrows put up a valiant fight against Sundowns but they were second best. Larsen feels that Pitso Mosimane's charges deserve the Premiership title.

"Congratulations to Sundowns. I am sure this wraps up the title in some way for them. The quality they have been showing suggests that it's just a formality for them to win it."