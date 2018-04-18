10 Chiefs players likely to get axed

Following confirmation by Kaizer Chiefs that the club will overhaul their squad at the end of the season, Tiyani wa ka Mabasa looks at the players who are most likely to get the chop

The Amakhosi management hinted at big changes in their recent statement after a five-hour meeting following their 3-0 loss to Chippa United at FNB Stadium earlier this month.

Head coach Steve Komphela has dropped a strong hint that his contract would not be renewed.

"As I go out, I must thank everybody," Komphela said after the weekend's 1-0 win over Platinum Stars.

According to our sources, there are a number of players who could be following him through the exit.

Brilliant Khuzwayo

Khuzwayo, 28, has grown increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time, and rightly so. Since arriving at Chiefs in 2012, he has played 36 official matches. He's linked with rivals Orlando Pirates.

Kgotso Moleko

The right back is said to be unhappy with his lack of game time since joining from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2012. He has played 58 matches in official competitions for Amakhosi, so he averages nine matches per season. His contract expires in June 2019.

Tsepo Masilela

The former SA international says he would love to stay, but at 32 and having been troubled by injuries, he's unlikely to be retained when his contract expires at the end of June. When he featured in the 1-0 win over Platinum Stars, it was only his fourth appearance this season, having battled an

ankle injury.

Sibusiso Khumalo

He's another player who has had to contend with injuries and has not played at all this season. Chiefs also have other options at left back in Philani Zulu and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

Keagan Buchanan