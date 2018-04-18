Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has told January signing Siphelele Ntshangase that it is the lack of defending that the playmaker does that is keeping him out of Amakhosi’s starting XI‚ the player has said.

Ntshangase‚ a headline signing from Baroka FC alongside Colombian striker Leonardo Castro from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ made an early impact in some impressive performances‚ mostly from the bench‚ soon after his arrival at Naturena.

The player who spent most of his professional career‚ until the start of the current season‚ at Black Leopards in the National First Division‚ has remained on the bench‚ though‚ with only one start among seven substitutes’ appearances.

He did not make the squad at all in Chiefs’ disastrous 3-0 Absa Premiership defeat against Chippa United two matches ago‚ then returned as a 61st-minute substitute in Amakhosi’s 1-0 win against Platinum Stars at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

For Ntshangase‚ arriving at an Amakhosi who have not won silverware in three seasons under Komphela – their last chance this campaign is in the Nedbank Cup‚ where they meet Free State Stars in Saturday’s semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium – cannot have made the transition any easier.

“I’m trying‚ and I don’t have anything against the coach for not playing me. I’m not taking it badly‚” the playmaker said on Wednesday.

“Given an opportunity to play‚ that’s where I’m looking to impress. I’m not under pressure.

“The team is not about Ntshangase‚ but it’s about the brand‚ so what’s important is to win.

“The guys have welcomed me with open arms.

“What’s important is for me to work hard. Whenever I’m given a chance I must work. I haven’t got enough game time but I’m still working hard.”

Ntshangase was asked if Komphela had spoken to him about the reasons for his being on the bench.

“Yes we did. And I’m trying to fix that‚” he said.

Asked what the reasons were that the coach had given him‚ Ntshangase said: “He wants me to be a complete player – one who can defend and attack. I think one of the things that lacks for me is defending.”

Asked what fans on the streets say when they meet him‚ Ntshangase‚ said: “The fans always tell me I’m going to get my chance.”

Does that keep him going?

“I think for the fact that I wanted to be here‚ it keeps me on my toes. I’m not relaxing.

“Even though they tell me I’m going to get my chance I’m not relaxing.”