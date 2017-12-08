Chippa United will have more than just an enthusiastic interest in how Nigeria do at next year’s World Cup where their goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is expected to be at least a squad member if not first choice for the Super Eagles.

Chippa stand to make several million rands from Fifa‚ who have announced they will be paying more money than ever before to clubs who supply squad members for the tournament.

The massively increased payments are now around R116 000 per player per day‚ in recognition of their “contribution to the successful staging” of the tournament.

The longer Nigeria stay in the tournament‚ the more money Chippa will make‚ but they are guaranteed at least R3 million in what will be a most welcomed windfall for the Port Elizabeth-based club.

The payment clock starts ticking on or around June 1‚ two weeks before the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia‚ and stops the day after each team’s elimination.

Nigeria play the last of their Group D games against Argentina on June 26.

So if they are eliminated‚ the minimum Chippa will make is around R3‚1 million

The system is set to cost Fifa‚ who are not as cash flush as they were in past years‚ some R2‚8 billion.

That is triple the amount made available for Brazil 2014 and five times the sum paid out after the 2010 finals in South Africa.

The big increase comes after a new collaboration agreement between Fifa and the European Club Association (ECA).

European clubs‚ as employers of most of the world’s leading players‚ will receive the biggest payouts. In 2014‚ Bayern Munich were the biggest recipient‚ earning US$1 734 367 (some R23‚6 milion)‚ well over $400 000 clear of Spain’s Real Madrid in second place.

In total 396 clubs affiliated to 57 national associations were allocated a share of the benefits at the last World Cup.