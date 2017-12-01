Cape Town council react with shock to Benni McCarthy's open letter

The City of Cape Town City has denied prioritising rugby and cricket over soccer in response to a heated open letter by Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy.

McCarthy’s letter was released in a statement on Thursday in response to City being forced to play their home Absa Premiership game against Maritzburg United in Durban on Tuesday due to the unavailability of Cape Town Stadium.

The stadium is unavailable because it is hosting the Cape Town leg of the World Rugby Sevens next weekend.

A drought-affected pitch at Athlone Stadium is unplayable and Newlands Rugby Stadium have informed the council they are also working on their pitch.

Stuart Diamond‚ Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for assets and facilities management‚ said he was “shocked” at the contents of McCarthy’s letter.