The Road Traffic Management Corporation has strongly criticised a popular soccer administrator after he was allegedly caught speeding in Mpumalanga over the weekend.

The 68-year-old‚ who is linked to one of country’s top teams‚ was arrested in Nelspruit while allegedly driving his Mercedes Benz AMG at 175km per hour in a 120km zone.

The soccer official has been released on bail and is expected to appear in court soon‚ the RTMC said.