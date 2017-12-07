All wheelchair-bound George Masiu‚ 10‚ wanted to do‚ was kick a soccer ball.

On Thursday afternoon‚ his mother‚ Angelinah Masiu‚ of Soweto‚ burst into tears as he took his first two steps‚ realising a dream she thought would never come true.

Holding his wheelchair blanket in the one hand‚ and a soccer ball in the other‚ she watched as Marissa Nel‚ a prosthetist at RMA (Rand Mutual Assurance)‚ helped him stand on his early Christmas gift — brand new prosthetic legs that would have cost her at least R35‚000 per leg in a private hospital.

Passersby started gathering around him‚ watching George shake as he managed to stand up straight. But with his arms also partially amputated‚ he initially struggled to balance himself.

Nel was patient; she held him by his waist and helped him take his first step‚ then the second and the third.



His mother was stunned. She dropped the soccer ball and leaned against a pillar‚ crying uncontrollably.

A woman came up to her‚ rubbed her back and said: “You are supposed to be happy. This is not the day to cry. Your son is walking again.”

But this was just the beginning.