Why Lesotho, Swazi players are not making it

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is one of the most cosmopolitan leagues on the continent, with players coming from as far as Egypt and New Zealand - think Bidvest Wits striker Amr Gamal and SuperSport United's Jeremy Brockie.

However, at the moment the PSL seems to be a difficult place for nations closer to SA - Swaziland and Lesotho.

This is a major surprise, given that in the past, players from these neighbouring countries used to be the norm.

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Lehlohonolo Seema, now assistant coach at Bloemfontein Celtic, was the most noticeable representative from Lesotho.

Similarly, landlocked Swaziland had Tony Tsabedze, Siza Dlamini and Dennis Masina in SA. However, it now seems difficult for Africa's last absolute monarchy to export players to South Africa.