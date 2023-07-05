Junior Boks book semifinal spot in World U-20 champs

The Junior Springboks secured their place in the semifinals of the World Rugby U-20 Championship with a superb second half performance, grinding out a 24-16 victory (half time 7-16) over Argentina on a cold and windy Tuesday night at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

South Africa, who topped Pool C, will face Pool B winners Ireland in their semifinal on Sunday, while the other top-four playoff will be between England, who finished second in Pool B, and Pool A winners France.

Playing with intensity and tiring out the Argentineans, who were kept scoreless after the break, the Junior Boks did what was needed and if not for a few close scoring opportunities in the second half the margin could have been wider.

But the South Africans won’t complain about the score, as all they needed was victory, though they made life difficult for themselves at times.

If playing against the stiff breeze in the first half wasn't tough enough, the South Africans also played into their opponents’ hands with bad discipline and a basically non-existent set piece.