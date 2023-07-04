Duane Vermeulen to lead Boks against Wallabies

Duane Vermeulen will lead the Springboks for a third time when they take on the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

Vermeulen will take the captain's armband in the absence of Siya Kolisi, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Vermeulen, who last led the Boks when they drew against the All Blacks in Wellington in 2019 takes the No.8 jersey in a team.

The team also features lock Jean Kleyn who will make his debut on Saturday.

Ox Nche has a pectoral muscle injury and he will have to prove his fitness before Saturday.

Springbok team to play the Wallabies — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esternhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Substitutes: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.