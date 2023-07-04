×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Duane Vermeulen to lead Boks against Wallabies

By Liam Del Carme - 04 July 2023 - 14:38
Duane Vermeulen of the Springboks during a training session at Loftus Versfeld outside field on June 14 2023.
Duane Vermeulen of the Springboks during a training session at Loftus Versfeld outside field on June 14 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Duane Vermeulen will lead the Springboks for a third time when they take on the Wallabies at Loftus Versfeld in their Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

Vermeulen will take the captain's armband in the absence of Siya Kolisi, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Vermeulen, who last led the Boks when they drew against the All Blacks in Wellington in 2019 takes the No.8 jersey in a team.

The team also features lock Jean Kleyn who will make his debut on Saturday.

Ox Nche has a pectoral muscle injury and he will have to prove his fitness before Saturday.

Springbok team to play the Wallabies — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esternhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Substitutes: Joseph Dweba, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Evan Roos, Deon Fourie; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.

Derick Hougaard 'thankful to be home' after long stint in hospital, says Nadine

Former Springbok and Blue Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard, who was in a coma for 13 days, is thankful to be home again, according to his girlfriend, ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Rugby's new 'World League' to kick off in 2026

A new rugby competition between tier one nations from the northern and southern hemisphere will be played every alternate year from 2026 to add a ...
Sport
3 days ago

Pollard’s absence puts Libbok and Jantjies in the spotlight

The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
Sport
5 days ago

Bok Pollard ruled out of Rugby Championship

Influential flyhalf Handrè Pollard has been ruled out of the Rugby Championship as he continues to recover from a calf injury, Rassie Erasmus has ...
Sport
6 days ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media