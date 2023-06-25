Cheetahs coach Fourie's drive stoked from first televised Currie Cup final in 1976

Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie achieved a lifelong ambition when his team won the Currie Cup for a seventh time with victory over the Pumas in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The coach, who was under pressure to deliver the trophy after they lost to the same opposition in the semifinal last year, had reason to smile after the Cheetahs won the final 25-17 in front of 33,000 fans.

“It is special and it’s something that I've dreamt about since I was a kid,” said Fourie.

The first rugby match he watched on television also happened to be the first Currie Cup final to be beamed countrywide in 1976 when Free State won the trophy for the first time with victory over Western Province. A young Fourie was hooked.