South Africa

MAP | Suburbs that will be hit by next week's water shutdown

05 July 2023 - 09:43
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Johannesburg's previously postponed 44-hour water outage will take place next week, says Rand Water.

It will affect more than 100 suburbs and comes weeks after an outage affected the Eikenhof pump station.

The planned shutdown will now occur from 7pm on Tuesday, July 11, to 3pm on Thursday, July 13.

Residents are requested to store water from 48 hours before the shutdown.

“The purpose of the planned shutdown is to install isolation valves, and conduct systems upgrades at the Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station,” it said.

The following reservoirs will be affected:

  • Waterval 1 and 2
  • Weltevreden
  • Roodepoort
  • Meredale 1 and 2
  • Foresthill 1, 2 and 3

“During the shutdown, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station will be affected (no water supply), as well as areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water. It is estimate that full recovery of the systems may take five days or longer after supply has been fully restored,” said Johannesburg Water. 

Hospitals, clinics, schools, police stations, shopping centres and municipal offices will receive alternative supply.

You can see some of the areas that will be affected (marked with a blue tap icon) on the map below. 

