Lions’ future hangs in the balance as season draws to a close

As the Lions season is hanging by a thread, their assistant coach Julian Redelinghuys is proud of the strides the team has made in this campaign.
Instead of looking forward to competing in the knockout stages of two competitions, the Lions are faced with the prospect of their season coming to an end by next week. The Johannesburg side was knocked out of the European Challenge Cup (EPCR) last week when they lost to Glasgow Warriors in the last eight.
Their stay in the United Rugby Championship (URC) for the postseason is at risk as they are in 11th place on the log with 38 points. To qualify for the last eight, they need to win their two remaining games, secure the 10 points on offer and hope others do them a favour.
The first match they need to win in the URC is tomorrow's encounter against Leinster at Ellis Park (4pm). The Irish province has secured their place in the playoffs and will put out a second-string side but the Lions are not focusing on that.
“We saw the team coming, but for us the last couple of weeks we have had a huge focus on ourselves,” Redelinghuys said this week when speaking to the media.
“They are number one on the log, they have played with this team several times. It’s a good setup they have at Leinster, they are a good team. We are not trying to read anything into it, we are trying to put the focus on us,” he said.
The Lions have had highs and lows both on and off the pitch this season. They began their campaign in the URC and Challenge Cup like a house on fire, then went through a rough patch that was followed by scandals in the camp and then had a resurgence in the last stretch of the regular season. Reflecting on the season that has been for the Lions, Redelinghuys applauded the team for its growth.
“For us this year was the first time playing in the URC and EPCR, I think every week there’s been growth. Every week there have been new things that we have learnt and tried to apply, that’s how I think we are growing as a team,” Redelinghuys said.
“The guys are quick to adapt; they are quick to learn; very proud of the boys. It’s one thing learning but applying what they have learnt, that’s the growth we have seen. That’s carried on every weekend, every weekend we learn a lot and grow and get better. If we do that cycle consecutively, and consistently, then we’ll get growth,” said the former Springbok.
Lions’ future hangs in the balance as season draws to a close
Assistant coach is, however, proud of the team’s strides so far
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
