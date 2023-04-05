Lions set sights on Challenge Cup semifinals

If the Lions are to come out victorious in their Challenge Cup quarterfinal encounter against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday at the Scotstoun Stadium (9pm), they will need to give an 80-minute performance and be resolute defensively.
The Johannesburg side shocked the rugby fraternity when they defeated European club rugby giants Racing 92, 51-28, with 14 men for over 60 minutes to secure their place in the last eight. The Lions are enjoying a good run of form at the moment, having won four games in a row in all competitions.
Their good run started when they ousted Glasgow 35-24 in February at Ellis Park in the United Rugby Championship. This weekend they meet in a European competition knockout game and at stake is a place in the semifinal.
Lions scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, who has been a key player for Ivan van Rooyen’s team with his ability to dictate the tempo of the game, kick for territory and the poles, believes they cannot afford moments of lapse in concentration against Glasgow.
“This is what knockout rugby is about, concentrating for 80 minutes. You can’t switch off, that one second or two that you switch off that’s where they will take their opportunities. In knockout rugby, you can’t afford a slip up.
“The boys have had a good two days of training now, we’ll rest and recover and travel well; Saturday is where we need to perform,” Nohamba told the media.
Glasgow, under South African coach Franco Smith, have been playing enterprising rugby.
Lions defence coach Jacque Fourie says they need to be solid in their defence structure as it can help them win the match. “We all know Franco, he’s an interesting character, so he’s going to come with a few trick plays but we need to have the discipline to stay in our structure and put pressure on them the whole time,” Fourie said.
“Defence is very important, especially in knockout phases, defence wins matches, especially against a team like Glasgow... they want to run with the ball, they want to take you wide. So, we need to get off the line, we have to put their playmakers under pressure and win the ball back and go score tries,” said the 2007 Rugby World Cup winner.
Lions set sights on Challenge Cup semifinals
‘Defence structure critical for Glasgow clash’
