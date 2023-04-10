Injury-hit Springbok Sevens stumble in Singapore

It was another day of mixed results and emotions for the Springbok Sevens team in Singapore, where the Blitzboks beat Ireland before losing to Spain for the first time in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Sunday's results mean the Blitzboks finished outside the top-10 in the HSBC Singapore Sevens, with the 12-5 defeat to Spain in the ninth-place semifinal at the National Stadium robbing them of an opportunity to get more World Series points.

Earlier, the Blitzboks showed some glimpses of the team that are still among those hoping to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games by beating Ireland 12-5.

The Blitzboks started the day without the services of injured Shaun Williams, Tiaan Pretorius and Ricardo Duarttee, and against Ireland they also lost Donovan Don.