Boks brave and ballsy but fall short due to familiar afflictions
Image: Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images
Brave, ballsy and at times belligerent the Boks fell short 30-26 in the delightful delirium of Stade Velodrome on Saturday.
Perhaps a microcosm of magnificent Marseille, with light, sound and infectious energy on display in abundance, the home of Olympique Marseille provided the perfect backdrop to a thoroughly thrilling Test match that it is hoped will be repeated during next year's Rugby World Cup.
It was France who drew from the energy in the stands in the opening stages as they surged into a 13-0 lead but the potentially game-changing send-off of Bok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, curiously perhaps, took the wind from their sails.
Down to 14 players SA dug deep and played with greater dash and dare. They clawed their way back into the match and in fact grabbed the lead as France too suffered from having their captain Antoine Dupont sent off with a red card.
Though the visitors delivered a vastly improved kicking display off the tee, ultimately it was the splendid placekicking of France fullback Thomas Ramos that proved the difference.
Though there were some questionable refereeing decisions by Wayne Barnes, who was officiating in his record 101st Test, SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus looked inward.
“We really only have ourselves to blame as the French were awesome both on the field [players] and off the field [supporters]. We just have to fix these fundamental errors like tackle technique and simple passing,” Erasmus said in a Twitter post.
Though they will feel the sting of defeat for two weeks running, it was a performance that says much of the character in the Bok squad.
“It hurts a lot because the players showed a lot of attitude and put in a great effort and we certainly can’t fault that,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said.
“The effort the players delivered was extraordinary, and the in the end goal-kicks proved to be the difference on the scoreboard.”
Nienaber tried to put into context his team's twin defeats against sides they are likely to encounter at next year's World Cup in France.
“The reality is we lost by four points against the second-ranked team in the world at home and by three points against the top-ranked team. We are facing Ireland in the pool stages of the World Cup and we could face France or New Zealand in the quarterfinal, so we have to keep working hard as a team.”
Siya Kolisi also praised his team's effort, particularly their fighting spirit.
“We kept on working for one another after the red card and we are proud of that. It’s horrible to lose and especially like that. The guys played well and they kept on fighting, but France played a better,” the captain said.
Nienaber suggested France will be one of the favourites at the World Cup.
“The last game they lost was against Australia in 2021 and they have won 12 on the trot now. I don’t think there is any other team that has come close to that streak recently.
“That said, one could see by Italy’s win [against Australia earlier on Saturday] that there is a lot of competition in world rugby at the moment.”
Kolisi also pointed to the virtues that have helped make France formidable opponents.
“They are a great side. They have a strong pack and backs who can take the opportunities, and they had a great atmosphere behind them in the match.”
What the Springboks can take from their first two matches on their end of year tour is the need to be more clinical when presented opportunities. They often fluffed their lines when presented the opportunity, an affliction that is likely to come with a heavy price at the World Cup.
They are now off to Genoa where they clash against Italy next weekend. It is there they will have to start their restoration.
