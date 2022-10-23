World Cup favourites England maul Springbok Women

England extended their record-breaking sequence of wins to 28 matches as the Rugby World Cup favourites’ set-piece superiority laid the platform for a 75-0 (half time 29-0) victory over an outgunned Springbok Women on Sunday.

South Africa crashed out of the tournament with three defeats from three Pool C matches.

England led only 5-0 after at the end of the first quarter at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand as the South Africans demonstrated the progress the team has made. The scrum was holding its own and No 8 Aseza Hele again showed herself as one of the most formidable ball carriers in the game.

But two yellow cards in the first half — and a penalty count that racked up to 12 to 4 in the opening period (and 16-7 by the final whistle) — gave England the field position to demonstrate their outstanding maul efficiency.

Twelve of their 13 tries were scored by their forwards with hooker Connie Powell and lock Rosie Galligan both scoring hat-tricks, as the Boks had no answer to the line-out drive. Six of England’s tries came from the phase.

The final score wiped away the memory of a bright start from South Africa. The tide turned with four tries in 13 minutes to completely change the complexion of the match after South Africa had made a the brightest of starts.