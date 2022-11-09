Rarely is an elevation to the bench as significant as that of Manie Libbok to the Springbok cavalry for Saturday night's clash against France in Marseille.
Libbok, you see, is more than your ordinary back-up. In this instance he is an insurance policy, that box at the bottom of the car-rental agreement you tick before proceeding. Their prang against Ireland in Dublin last weekend has prompted the Boks to stop tempting fate.
There are changes to the starting line-up too after their 19-16 defeat in Dublin. Some of last weekend's late chargers have been rewarded with a starting berth for Saturday.
Though the Boks left it too late last weekend, Franco Mostert, Wille le Roux, Faf de Klerk, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche all came off the bench to restore the spring in the Boks' step and did enough to force their way into the starting team.
Kwagga Smith, who was also part of the rearguard action in Dublin, remains on the bench however, despite suggestions Jasper Wiese is carrying a niggle.
Boks tick significant box with elevation of Libbok
Le Roux, Nche and Mbonambi force way into starting team
Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Rarely is an elevation to the bench as significant as that of Manie Libbok to the Springbok cavalry for Saturday night's clash against France in Marseille.
Libbok, you see, is more than your ordinary back-up. In this instance he is an insurance policy, that box at the bottom of the car-rental agreement you tick before proceeding. Their prang against Ireland in Dublin last weekend has prompted the Boks to stop tempting fate.
There are changes to the starting line-up too after their 19-16 defeat in Dublin. Some of last weekend's late chargers have been rewarded with a starting berth for Saturday.
Though the Boks left it too late last weekend, Franco Mostert, Wille le Roux, Faf de Klerk, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche all came off the bench to restore the spring in the Boks' step and did enough to force their way into the starting team.
Kwagga Smith, who was also part of the rearguard action in Dublin, remains on the bench however, despite suggestions Jasper Wiese is carrying a niggle.
Mostert is an obvious inclusion after the injury that forced Lood de Jager out of the tour, with his long-of-stride effort at the Aviva Stadium justifying his place. .
De Klerk owes his inclusion to the Springboks' rotation policy. “We are blessed to have quality No 9s,” Bok coach Jacques Nienaber continued his oft-used refrain.
“Jaden [Hendrikse] must have played six, seven games in a row. Faf brought good energy when he came on,” said Nienaber, who went on to explain why Cobus Reinach is on the bench.
“Cobus plays in this part of the world and he knows the players here. He's exciting and can unlock something; he can snipe around slow forwards. That selection is more about rotation. You have to give other guys a chance.”
Le Roux delivered some urgency, not just for the sake of looking busy, but the Boks made headway with his bee-like approach. “Willie brought good direction,” said Nienaber. “He brings experience; he's a well-seasoned fullback.”
Le Roux's elevation means Cheslin Kolbe, this week's designated goal kicker, moves back to the right wing, while Kurt-Lee Arendse vacates that position to the left wing.
It means Makazole Mapimpi drops to the bench. “We have three quality players who can finish. This weekend we will face a particular style of play. They (Le Roux, Kolbe and Arendse) are the most-suited back three to handle that,” said Nienaber.
Du Toit and Jenkins appear set for Springbok ‘A’ team duty
Libbok presents serious poser
Ireland live up to their status as they down the Boks
Boks plan to up the game for Ireland
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos