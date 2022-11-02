×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Boks plan to up the game for Ireland

Hosts ranked No 1 team in world

02 November 2022 - 09:19
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Cheslin Kolbe during the South African men's national rugby team training session in Hermanus.
Cheslin Kolbe during the South African men's national rugby team training session in Hermanus.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber says his team will have to adapt to Ireland’s innovative style of rugby on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (7.30pm) in Dublin.

There’s a huge buzz in the rugby fraternity as world champions Springboks will face off with the No 1 ranked team in the world. This game will also serve as a dress rehearsal for next year’s World Cup in France.

The Boks and Ireland are grouped in Pool B and will meet in Paris next September.

In July, Ireland managed to pull off a remarkable 2-1 series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand. The All Blacks failed to keep up with Ireland and Nienaber has warned his side to not ignore the new measures the Irish have added to their game.

“We must handle their agility, speed and quickness, that’s why it’s going to be such an awesome game,” said Nienaber.

“They are a clever side, they will make specific plans for us and the challenge for us will be how we adapt to those changes.

“They are a well-coached side, they know what they want to do and they do that well. They bring that bit of an element of surprise into their game. They have got good skill sets in all facets of the game, everybody sees Ireland is good at that,” he said.

Ireland will also be wary of the new-look back three of the Boks, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi at the wings with Cheslin Kolbe to play his first Test at fullback. Kolbe at 15 gives the Boks a dynamic element of having more X-factor players on the field.

Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende will be in midfield, while Damian Willemse will don the No 10 jersey in a halfback pairing with Jaden Hendrikse.

The loose trio is captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese. Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager will be in the second row. The front row will consist of props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe and hooker Malcolm Marx.

Cheslin Kolbe named at fullback for Boks against Ireland

Cheslin Kolbe will play his first Test at fullback when he makes a return to the Springbok team for the first time since July in a settled team to ...
Sport
20 hours ago

White understands Boks' decision to overlook Smith

Former Springbok coach Jake White says he understands the Boks brains trust's decision of leaving Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith behind for the outgoing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls deliver Sharks thrashing on Pink Day

The Bulls convincingly thrashed the Sharks 40-27 yesterday in the United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld to maintain their good form in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

England meet Canada, New Zealand face France in Women’s World Cup semis

Tournament favourites England advanced to the semifinals of the Women's Rugby World Cup on Sunday with Marlie Packer scoring a hat trick as her side ...
Sport
3 days ago

Powell praises new star Venter's 'amazing rugby intelligence' ahead of Sharks' clash against Bulls

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell has described Francois Venter as someone who has "amazing rugby intelligence" and says the new centre’s ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...