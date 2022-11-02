Boks plan to up the game for Ireland

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber says his team will have to adapt to Ireland’s innovative style of rugby on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (7.30pm) in Dublin.
There’s a huge buzz in the rugby fraternity as world champions Springboks will face off with the No 1 ranked team in the world. This game will also serve as a dress rehearsal for next year’s World Cup in France.
The Boks and Ireland are grouped in Pool B and will meet in Paris next September.
In July, Ireland managed to pull off a remarkable 2-1 series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand. The All Blacks failed to keep up with Ireland and Nienaber has warned his side to not ignore the new measures the Irish have added to their game.
“We must handle their agility, speed and quickness, that’s why it’s going to be such an awesome game,” said Nienaber.
“They are a clever side, they will make specific plans for us and the challenge for us will be how we adapt to those changes.
“They are a well-coached side, they know what they want to do and they do that well. They bring that bit of an element of surprise into their game. They have got good skill sets in all facets of the game, everybody sees Ireland is good at that,” he said.
Ireland will also be wary of the new-look back three of the Boks, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi at the wings with Cheslin Kolbe to play his first Test at fullback. Kolbe at 15 gives the Boks a dynamic element of having more X-factor players on the field.
Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende will be in midfield, while Damian Willemse will don the No 10 jersey in a halfback pairing with Jaden Hendrikse.
The loose trio is captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese. Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager will be in the second row. The front row will consist of props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe and hooker Malcolm Marx.
