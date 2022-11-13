Mabaso said Tshwane emergency services and the city’s metro police are monitoring the known hotspots and effecting road closures as required.
Flooding reported in and around Pretoria
The City of Tshwane's emergency services has confirmed that the rain in the past few days has led to flooding in parts of the city.
Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the rain has led to the closure of some low-lying water bridges. Damage was reported on several routes and to homes.
The following roads have been affected by flooding and must be avoided until further notice:
Mabaso said Tshwane emergency services and the city’s metro police are monitoring the known hotspots and effecting road closures as required.
"One vehicle attempted to cross a flooded road and got stuck near Supersport Cricket Stadium, Centurion. The occupants managed to escape unharmed. Households in Mooiplas informal settlement, Mamelodi East Ext 18, Lotus Garden, Nelmapius Ext 24 and Soshanguve Ext 13 reported water-logged yards and water entering houses," he said.
Mabaso said no injuries were reported.
He said a situational assessment by disaster management teams is underway and the city’s utility services in a specific region have been activated to channel water away from the affected households.
"Crossing flooded waterways and low-water bridges should be avoided at all costs because this has been proven in past years to lead to loss of lives and property.
"Special care must be given to the vulnerable like children and the elderly during periods of adverse weather conditions and around swimming pools. Good habits like always following reliable weather updates and warnings/alerts issued by the SA Weather Services on all media platforms may come in handy in planning daily activities and avoiding weather-related dangers. To report a fire or rescue emergencies dial 107-toll free and for medical emergencies dial 112-toll free," Mabaso said.
