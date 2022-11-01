Nienaber said Kolbe will also provide flyhalf cover. “Cheslin has delivered star performances for his clubs in France at flyhalf, so he will slot in as a backup flyhalf if necessary, while Faf is another option for us at No.10 as well.
Cheslin Kolbe named at fullback for Boks against Ireland
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Cheslin Kolbe will play his first Test at fullback when he makes a return to the Springbok team for the first time since July in a settled team to face the top-ranked team in the world, Ireland, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.
Kolbe, whose last Test was in the incoming series against Wales, will start in an exciting back three with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi, while Jesse Kriel will pair up with Damian de Allende in an experienced midfield.
Damian Willemse will don the No.10 jersey in a halfback pairing with Jaden Hendrikse, while Nienaber opted for Jasper Wiese at No.8 in a loose trio with Pieter Steph-du Toit and Siya Kolisi, given the physical challenge expected from the Irish forwards.
The front row features props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe and hooker Malcolm Marx, with Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager in the engine room, while the bench features a split of six forwards and two backs.
Hooker Bongi Mbonambi and props Ox Nche and Vincent Koch will be joined by utility forwards Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith and Deon Fourie as the forward replacements, while scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and fullback Willie le Roux will be the two backs on the bench.
“We selected a team we believe contains the best combinations to counter the threats posed by Ireland,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said.
“Damian has done well for us at flyhalf and is continuing to grow as a player in that role, while we think Cheslin has the potential to add a new dimension to our game at fullback.
“He was sidelined for a while after breaking his jaw against Wales, but he has played four 80-minute matches for Toulon since returning to play, and we are confident that he will step up to the challenge.”
Nienaber said Kolbe will also provide flyhalf cover. “Cheslin has delivered star performances for his clubs in France at flyhalf, so he will slot in as a backup flyhalf if necessary, while Faf is another option for us at No.10 as well.
“Damian Willemse can also move to inside centre if we need cover there, while Damian de Allende can play outside centre and Willie fullback, and this allowed us for us to opt for a six-two split on the bench.”
Nienaber expects a huge onslaught. “Ireland are the top ranked team in the world and they’ve shown in the past that they can be a force to reckoned with in Dublin.
“We last faced them on their home patch in 2017 and they beat us 38-3, and they also beat us here 29-15 in 2014 and will draw confidence from that.
“Similarly to us they will also view this as a vital clash with an eye on next year’s Rugby World Cup in France where we will cross paths in the pool stages.”
On the injury front, Nienaber said Sbu Nkosi (wing) and Marco van Staden (flanker), who suffered rib injuries in the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks on Sunday, would not join the squad. They will not be replaced as there is sufficient cover in the touring group.
Springbok team to face Ireland: 15-Cheslin Kolbe, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 — Jesse Kriel, 12 — Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Damian Willemse, 9-Jaden Hendrikse, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth,
3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff
Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Franco Mostert,
20-Deon Fourie, 21-Kwagga Smith, 22-Faf de Klerk, 23-Willie le Roux
Kick-off: 7.30pm (SA time)
