Fiji break Springbok Women’s hearts with last-gasp win in Auckland

It was heartbreak for the Springbok Women as they lost 21-17 (14-7) in their second pool clash at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with a try at the death clinching the victory for Fiji after 80 minutes of tense rugby.

A minute earlier South Africa took a 17-14 lead through a Libbie Janse van Rensburg penalty. But they failed to control the ball from the restart, Fiji worked it through a number of phases and Karalaini Naisewa scored the match-winning try.

After yet another slow start, the Springbok Women stepped things up in the second half with Aseza Hele and Janse van Rensburg making the Fijian defence work hard. The South Africans managed to keep their opponents scoreless for 39 minutes, but another unforced error ended up costing them victory.

Discipline was costly as the Springbok Women conceded eight penalties to Fiji’s three before the break, and a yellow card to Nomawethu Mabenge for a deliberate knock-down.

While the SA wing was in the sin bin, Fiji scored their first try through her opposite number, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, with Lavena Cavuru’s successful conversion putting them in a 7-0 lead after 13 minutes.