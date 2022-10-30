England meet Canada, New Zealand face France in Women’s World Cup semis

“We can adapt and still play rugby. I'm really proud of the way the girls attacked this game. It's easy when you see it pouring down to shy away but the whole group fronted up.

“We're in knockout rugby and that's the sort of performance you want.”

Hunter celebrated becoming the most-capped woman in Test rugby by giving her side the lead eight minutes into her 138th appearance as a huge shove took the English over the line.

On Saturday, wing Portia Woodman scored a brace of tries as holders New Zealand breezed into the semifinals with a 55-3 thrashing of Wales at Whangarei's Northland Events Centre.

Five-time champions New Zealand have reached a seventh semifinal in the eight competitions they have played and will face France next Saturday after the latter also completed a comprehensive 39-3 victory over Italy.

Woodman’s double takes her tally to seven for this year’s competition and makes her the leading try-scorer in Women's Rugby World Cup history with 20 as New Zealand overwhelmed their opponents with power up-front and smart running lines from the backs.

Fullback Ruby Tui, flankers Sarah Hirini and Alana Bremner, prop Amy Rule, hooker Luka Connor (two) and flyhalf Ruahei Demant also crossed for tries for the home side, who are seeking their sixth title in the last seven World Cups.

“We have a huge legacy we are trying to enhance, so to get through to the next stage is pretty awesome. We are trying to get better and better each week,” New Zealand loose-forward Kennedy Simon said at the post-match presentation.