Rugby

Powell praises new star Venter's 'amazing rugby intelligence' ahead of Sharks' clash against Bulls

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 29 October 2022 - 16:19
Francois Venter of the Sharks during the training session at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on October 25.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell has described Francois Venter as someone who has “amazing rugby intelligence” and says the new centre’s experience is going to be key in their clash against the Bulls this weekend.

The Sharks are set to take on the Bulls in a United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday (3pm).

Venter joined the Sharks two weeks ago and has already impressed the Sharks' technical team as the former Springboks centre is in the starting line-up.

Powell said the 31-year-old player has managed to quickly find his feet in Durban and will form a centre pairing with Ben Tapuai.

“I think Francois brings a lot of experience,” Powell said.

“He has played the game at international level and he has played overseas, in the UK. He brings a lot of experience, but he also brings a lot of rugby IQ.

“I think Noel McNamara, the attack coach, was very impressed with him over the last two weeks and how quickly he understood what was expected of him.”

Powell said Venter fitted like a hand in glove with the rest of the squad, which is why they didn’t waste time before throwing him into the starting line-up.

“He almost got himself on the same page as everybody else in terms of our attacking principles and attacking shapes,” Powell said.

“Francois is really a good guy, and not just on the field in terms of his IQ but also as a team player.

“He has got an amazing work ethic and I think that was the one thing we said is that if he understands the systems and knows exactly what is expected of him, then we are more than happy to select him in a team.”

Powell now looks forward to how Venter goes against the Bulls who he believes are going to be a tough challenge at home.

“We know the Bulls at home it’s going to be a physical battle and that is what we are preparing for,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. I think it’s a challenge to go to Loftus and play the Bulls and hopefully be successful.

“We will definitely put that challenge to the team and hopefully they will make us proud at the weekend.”

