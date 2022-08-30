×

Rugby

Nienaber makes sweeping changes to Boks for second Test against Wallabies

30 August 2022 - 11:51
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Canan Moodie has been selected to start on the right wing in the Springboks' Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made sweeping changes to the line-up to play the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.

Canan Moodie will make his debut on the right wing, but injury has ruled out several players.

Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit are on the bench due to knee injuries, while Elton Jantjies, with an injured hand, was also not available for selection. This means Damian Willemse will move from fullback to flyhalf, Jesse Kriel will slot in at centre and Franco Mostert has been included in the loose trio.

Springbok team — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie; Jesse Kriel; Damian de Allende; Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse; Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese; Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain); Lood de Jager; Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe; Malcolm Marx; Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers). Substitutes: Deon Fourie; Ox Nche; Trevor Nyakane; Kwagga Smith; Duane Vermeulen; Cobus Reinach; Frans Steyn; Warrick Gelant.

