Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made sweeping changes to the line-up to play the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.
Canan Moodie will make his debut on the right wing, but injury has ruled out several players.
Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit are on the bench due to knee injuries, while Elton Jantjies, with an injured hand, was also not available for selection. This means Damian Willemse will move from fullback to flyhalf, Jesse Kriel will slot in at centre and Franco Mostert has been included in the loose trio.
Springbok team — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie; Jesse Kriel; Damian de Allende; Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse; Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese; Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain); Lood de Jager; Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe; Malcolm Marx; Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers). Substitutes: Deon Fourie; Ox Nche; Trevor Nyakane; Kwagga Smith; Duane Vermeulen; Cobus Reinach; Frans Steyn; Warrick Gelant.
Nienaber makes sweeping changes to Boks for second Test against Wallabies
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made sweeping changes to the line-up to play the Wallabies in Sydney on Saturday.
Canan Moodie will make his debut on the right wing, but injury has ruled out several players.
Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit are on the bench due to knee injuries, while Elton Jantjies, with an injured hand, was also not available for selection. This means Damian Willemse will move from fullback to flyhalf, Jesse Kriel will slot in at centre and Franco Mostert has been included in the loose trio.
Springbok team — Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie; Jesse Kriel; Damian de Allende; Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse; Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese; Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain); Lood de Jager; Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe; Malcolm Marx; Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers). Substitutes: Deon Fourie; Ox Nche; Trevor Nyakane; Kwagga Smith; Duane Vermeulen; Cobus Reinach; Frans Steyn; Warrick Gelant.
Blitzboks drop out of LA Sevens and World Series title race
Bok coach Nienaber and captain Kolisi bemoan not taking their chances after defeat to the Wallabies
Disjointed Springboks suffer another defeat at the hands of the Wallabies in Australia
Adelaide's neutral feel a boost for the Boks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos