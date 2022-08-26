Teams
Australia: Reece Hodge, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway, Matt Philip, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper (captain). Substitutes: David Porecki, Scott Sio, Taniela Tupou, Darcy Swain, Rob Leota, Pete Samu; Tate McDermott, Andrew Kellaway.
SA: Damian Willemse, Warrick Gelant, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Lodewyk de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche. Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith; Jaden Hendrikse, Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn.
Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Tual Trainini (France)
TMO: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)
Kickoff: 7.30am (SA time)
Adelaide's neutral feel a boost for the Boks
Assistant coach Stick likens South Australia's capital to Bloem
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
The Springboks don't have recent fond memories of playing the Wallabies in their backyard, but they are hoping a change of venue to one that has a more neutral feel might bring about a change in fortune.
They clash with the Wallabies at the Adelaide Oval in the Rugby Championship on Saturday and though it is a first, South African cricketers have had stunning success at the venue.
“The pitch looks good,” said assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who knows the venue from his days with the Blitzboks on the international Sevens circuit. They won the Australian leg of the World Sevens Series back-to-back in 2008 and 2009 and lost in a final in 2011 before the tournament was moved northeast to Gold Coast.
Neutrality
Stick believes the tranquil, retiring nature of the South Australia's capital has required some adjusting for both teams.
“I was excited we were coming to Adelaide. It looks like it is going to be a beautiful day. It is like we're in Bloemfontein. Both teams are foreign in Adelaide,” he said.
The "City of Churches" presents the Springboks an opportunity to atone for their sins in their recent exertions against the Wallabies on Australian soil.
Their Rugby Championship trips Down Under have always involved matches either side of the Tasman Sea, with their engagement in New Zealand perhaps taking precedence. This time they've racked up the air miles for one opponent.
“We are 100% focused on Australia,” Stick said, seeking to disinfect the festering wound that is their nine-year away losing streak to the Wallabies.
“I can't point at what it was,” said captain Siya Kolisi, exasperated when asked why the Boks have habitually fallen short against the Wallabies.
“We would have adjusted and got a win there sooner. We have given Australia our full attention. We looked at last year's game. We prepared well. We know what to sort out,” said Kolisi.
Penalty watch
Given their recent away results against the Wallabies, the Boks — who on average of late have conceded seven penalties per game — will have to be disciplined throughout.
The Wallabies are particularly adept at drawing the Boks out of their comfort zone and forcing them into errors.
The Aussies may not pack the punch of the Boks in the primary phases but they relentlessly harass and hound, forcing imprecision.
Moreover, at home they tend to match the Boks physically. Their inclusion of six forwards on their bench suggests they will enter the boiler room sleeves rolled up.
The Bok pack has not been its assertive self of late, partly because their back row has not provided the impetus to which the team had grown accustomed.
Partnership building
Ahead of the Test at the ground where Eddie Barlow and Graeme Pollock combined for a then record third wicket stand almost 60 years ago, Kolisi feels his back row partnership with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen will soon be restored to former glories.
Du Toit and Vermeulen come off injuries and are yet to operate at full tilt.
“We are playing better,” said Kolisi. “We know each other well. We want to win as many battles as possible, so that it will be easier for guys like Kwagga [Smith] when they come on. Hopefully we can influence the game a lot more.”
