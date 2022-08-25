Springboks forwards coach Deon Davids has backed hooker Joseph Dweba to bounce back in the Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies on Saturday at the Adelaide Oval (7.30am).
Dweba had a disappointing showing in the last Test against the All Black in Johannesburg. He seemed to be overwhelmed by the occasion and the eagerness to justify his selection in the starting line-up ahead of Malcolm Marx.
The 26-year-old struggled with his line-out throws, his primary job as a hooker, and the inaccurate balls in the line-out allowed the All Blacks to put the Boks under pressure in the set pieces.
This weekend, Dweba will be given another chance to start in the No 2 jersey ahead of Marx, who is on the bench. He will be flanked by Frans Malherbe and Ox Nche in the front row.
Dweba lacks international experience, having been capped three times by the Boks, and his mentor Davids believes he will get better by playing more Tests against top-class opponents such as New Zealand and Australia.
“We are glad for the opportunity Joseph Dweba got in the game [against the All Blacks] and the contributions that he makes in different departments. All of those are just as important for us as throwing in the line-outs, scrumming or kicking the ball,” Davids told the media in a virtual press conference from Australia.
“If you look throughout the history of the game, a hooker under pressure situations will get in a situation where they will make a loose throw. Our former hookers were also in that position. We are glad he got to play against a quality side in pressure conditions.
“We are looking forward to him getting another opportunity under pressure conditions to build his experience against great teams and players,” he said.
The Springboks are looking to get their first win away against the Wallabies since 2013.
Boks trust Dweba to put nightmare Test behind him
Hooker to start against Wallabies with Marx on bench
Image: Charle Lombard
