×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Boks trust Dweba to put nightmare Test behind him

Hooker to start against Wallabies with Marx on bench

25 August 2022 - 09:54
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Joseph Dweba of South Africa during the 2nd Castle Lager Incoming Series test match between South Africa and Wales at Toyota Stadium on July 09, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Joseph Dweba of South Africa during the 2nd Castle Lager Incoming Series test match between South Africa and Wales at Toyota Stadium on July 09, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Charle Lombard

Springboks forwards coach Deon Davids has backed hooker Joseph Dweba to bounce back in the Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies on Saturday at the Adelaide Oval (7.30am). 

Dweba had a disappointing showing in the last Test against the All Black in Johannesburg. He seemed to be overwhelmed by the occasion and the eagerness to justify his selection in the starting line-up ahead of Malcolm Marx. 

The 26-year-old struggled with his line-out throws, his primary job as a hooker, and the inaccurate balls in the line-out allowed the All Blacks to put the Boks under pressure in the set pieces. 

This weekend, Dweba will be given another chance to start in the No 2 jersey ahead of Marx, who is on the bench. He will be flanked by Frans Malherbe and Ox Nche in the front row. 

Dweba lacks international experience, having been capped three times by the Boks, and his mentor Davids believes he will get better by playing more Tests against top-class opponents such as New Zealand and Australia. 

“We are glad for the opportunity Joseph Dweba got in the game [against the All Blacks] and the contributions that he makes in different departments. All of those are just as important for us as throwing in the line-outs, scrumming or kicking the ball,” Davids told the media in a virtual press conference from Australia.

“If you look throughout the history of the game, a hooker under pressure situations will get in a situation where they will make a loose throw. Our former hookers were also in that position. We are glad he got to play against a quality side in pressure conditions. 

“We are looking forward to him getting another opportunity under pressure conditions to build his experience against great teams and players,” he said. 

The Springboks are looking to get their first win away against the Wallabies since 2013.

Bok bench curious yet conventional for Test against Wallabies

The makeup of the Springbok bench for Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Australia has raised eyebrows, but to be fair, it is perhaps in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bok coach Nienaber makes two changes for Adelaide Test

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has handed Warrick Gelant a start at right wing and recalled scrumhalf Faf de Klerk in the only two changes to his ...
Sport
2 days ago

Springbok Women seal 2-0 series win over Spain in Potch

The Springbok Women scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to overcome Spain 37-14 in the final match of their Winter Women's Series at Fanie ...
Sport
5 days ago

Boks get down to business in Adelaide ahead of clash with the Wallabies

The Springboks did not waste any time after arriving in Adelaide on Saturday as they immediately got down to serous business with a gym session to ...
Sport
5 days ago

Am bets on Boks to bounce back against Aussies

Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am believes the team has the quality to get a first win away against the Wallabies since 2013 when they meet in ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...