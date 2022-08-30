Boks have to show backbone with a new spine against the Wallabies
Having lost two Tests in a row the backbone of the Springbok team was always going to face a stern examination in Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the Wallabies in Sydney.
As it turns out they will go into the encounter with a dramatically altered spine, with injury forcing coach Jacques Nienaber into heavy-handed intervention.
Changes at fullback, centre, flyhalf, scrumhalf, No 8 and hooker make for a considerable overhaul at the core of the team, but the alterations don't stop there.
Canan Moodie, the 19-year-old prodigy from the Bulls, has been included on the right wing, Franco Mostert is at blindside flank, while Steven Kitshoff is the starting loose head prop.
Moodie, of whom a bright future has been predicted by Bulls coach Jake White, gets in ahead of Warrick Gelant, who drops to the bench.
“Canan on 19 will be very proud,” said Nienaber. “He deserves it. How well did he play for the Bulls? He worked hard and got opportunities, and took them. We are very excited about seeing him this weekend.
“He has been with us for a month. He is a very coachable player. He works hard and he works on detail. He is mature in the rugby environment,” said the coach.
With Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit all yielding to knee injuries this week, Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel and Mostert get playing opportunities in those respective positions.
Willemse, who helped engineer the Springboks' come-from-behind win over Wales in Pretoria, will bring a different dynamic at flyhalf and Nienaber has no intention of shackling the trapeze artist. “He has a specific skill set that he needs to bring to the game. We have a game plan, but we need players to bring their circus act,” stressed the coach.
Pollard may be more adept at cracking the whip that moves the heavy traffic, but Willemse has the vast skill set to make himself and those around him soar in equal measure.
A successful stint for him in the No 10 jersey may have a lasting affect on the Bok selection dynamic. Elton Jantjies wasn't considered as he is struggling with a hand injury.
Willemse's partnership with Jaden Hendrikse, who replaces Faf de Klerk in the run-on team, will be central to the Boks' fortunes on Saturday.
Another crucial amendment in the team's spine sees Malcolm Marx start, with Joseph Dweba disappearing from the match-23. Deon Fourie cracks the nod on the bench as the backup hooker. Fourie earned his selection to the squad on the back of sterling performances as a flank for the Stormers, but the Boks are reprising his hooking role.
“With Deon we are looking ahead,” explained Nienaber. “We can use him in the same way we used Schalk Brits.
“We used him as hooker who can help out at loose forward. When he joined us Deon performed both roles for us. He divided his time 50/50 between the positions.
“Since Bongi [Mbonambi] was injured, Deon has focused 100 percent on hooker.”
Nienaber took a philosophical view of Dweba's recent performances. “Joseph was good for us. He learnt a lot, and there were lots of positives, but there are 'work-ons'.”
Springbok team: Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Substitutes: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Kwagga Smith, Duane Vermeulen; Cobus Reinach, Frans Steyn, Warrick Gelant.