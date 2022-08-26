Steyn, De Jager deny suggestions that Boks take Australia lightly

Ahead of their crucial Rugby Championship encounter against the Wallabies on Saturday morning at the Adelaide Oval, Australia, the Springboks have insisted that they have not underestimated their opponents over the years.
The Boks' record Down Under against the Wallabies has been puzzling for many. The rugby fraternity has been scratching its head trying to figure out why the most successful rugby nation has been poor on its travels to Australia.
Since readmission, the Springboks have only won five times against Australia away in 29 attempts. Their last win was in 2013; in the previous Rugby Championship season they lost twice to the Wallabies.
One of the reasons that have been brought up in answer to the Boks' horrendous form in Australia is their rivalry with the All Blacks. The Boks and the All Blacks are the biggest rivals in rugby, and some of the Boks' most heroic performances have been against New Zealand.
During a virtual press briefing with Frans Steyn and Lood de Jager from Adelaide, it was suggested that the Boks put too much emphasis on the All Blacks and give their all against them, while underestimating Australia.
Steyn, who is the longest-serving member in the Boks squad, downplayed the suggestions that they saw Australia as a lesser team, hence the bad showing away.
“I don't think so,” said Steyn.
“From my Super Rugby days we have struggled [more] here [in Australia] than in New Zealand and I don't know why. It's something that just happens.”
De Jager shared Steyn's sentiments.
“It's a strange one and it's not like we underestimate them or treat them differently to New Zealand. It could be because of different styles of play,” said de Jager.
The big lock wants his team to not focus on the record books, he wants them to use Saturday's game to write their names in the history books.
“We have an opportunity [to win] and we can't look back in history. This weekend is an opportunity for us to do something special and do something that a lot of Springboks teams have not done in Australia.”
